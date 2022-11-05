Born in Leigh, botanist Kathleen Mary Drew-Baker’s contribution will be immortalised thanks to the plaque which has been installed at the site of Sacred Heart RC and Leigh Central Primary Schools on Windermere Road, the road where Kathleen was born.

A scientist who focused on seaweed, her research went on to help save the Japanese farming of Nori, seaweed often used in sushi.To many in Japan she has become known as the Mother of the Sea and she is remembered in the country each year on April 14.

Blue plaque for Leigh scientist, Kathleen Mary Drew-Baker.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities at Wigan Council, said: “Leigh resident Kathleen Mary Drew-Baker is commemorated each year in Japan for the amazing contributions her work made to the lives of so many.

“We’re proud that we’re able to recognise her local roots through this blue plaque as part of our cultural manifesto, The Fire Within.”

Previously, Drew-Baker’s contribution has been recognised by students at Project Inc, who found her story so compelling they created a 3D mixed media piece which was on display at the exhibition space in the Archives: Wigan and Leigh.Her work has also been featured in civic events in Leigh, as the subject of a moving installation created by local artist, Vicky Tyrell, in the 2019 Leigh Carnival.

Lee McStein, director for Monument Men who nominated the scientist for her award, said: “I think it’s amazing the work that we’ve put in for the last six years to honour Kathleen’s legacy now has a physical presence in the town.

“Kathleen is one of a number of people born in Leigh or who have lived in Leigh who have made a worldwide impact.

“Placing this plaque outside a school will hopefully provide inspiration to many young people who may aspire to follow in her footsteps.”

Blue plaque nominations can now be submitted for 2023, with ceremonies taking place each year linked to the council’s cultural manifesto, The Fire Within.