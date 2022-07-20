From Monday August 8 until Sunday August 28, the Spinning Gate centre in Leigh is providing a street partywith lots of free events and entertainment for families during the school summer holidays.

The party will be centred outside Costa Coffee with white picket fencing, artificial grass, mini-picnic benches, mini-beanbags, decorated with lighting and bunting, to welcome families to relax and take a break from shopping.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A flashback to last year's summer party at the Spinning Gate shopping centre

Each day, little ones will be entertained by the street party host, withgames like connect four, noughts and crosses, and hopscotch. Colouring fun, puzzles, quizzes, story telling will also keep them entertained.

Event staff will hand out free masks each Monday for children to colour and decorate. Tuesday's tots are invited to bring their teddy bears to the party and listen to teddy bear story time.

Wednesdays will be word search fun. Thursdays are the best of British craft activities. Fridays children can enjoy giant party games.

Saturdays are for stencils and entertainment including a giant union flag stilt walker who will be ready for photo opportunities with shoppers, plus a union flag juggler and ribbon dancer.

Spinning Gate shopping centre is in summer party mode

Each Sunday will offer free soft play sessions for smaller visitors.

When visiting the street party, all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Spinning Gate centre manager Karen Cox, said: "We can't wait to provide lots of free family fun this summer for our shoppers. We have decorated the centre with union jack bunting ready for the arrival of our Spinning Gate Summer Street party.