With chants of “It’s Coming Home” expected to be heard rippling across the country this winter, players, pundits and famous fans from across England have backed Centrepoint’s #NotComingHome movement.

Ella, from Tyldesley, is joining fellow Lioness Beth Mead, England stars John Stones and Trent Alexander-Arnold as well as famous fans and pundits in raising awareness for youth homelessness.

Centrepoint predicts that almost 30,000 young people aged 16 to 24 will face homelessness in England this Christmas.

According to new research by the charity, 49 per cent of UK adults aged 18 to 34 have experienced financial difficulty in the last 12 months and over half (55 per cent) claim rises in the cost-of-living have had a negative impact on their mental health.

This equates to five people for every minute of football set to be played during the FIFA World Cup tournament this winter.

Last year it was revealed that youth homelessness figures had reached a five year high because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and this year figures are expected to climb even higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ella Toone is supporting Centrepoint's #NotComingHome

Centrepoint has also reported an increase in calls to its Helpline in the last 12 months, driven by various factors including the soaring cost of living.

It’s latest campaign has been brought to life by a powerful film.

Seyi Obakin, Centrepoint Chief Executive says, “This cost-of-living crisis is pushing vulnerable young people closer to breaking point than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone should be able to keep a roof over their heads, pay their bills and put food on the table. That is becoming increasingly difficult for the country’s most vulnerable young people, some of whom have just £5 a week to live on after rent and bills. This comes at an enormous personal cost of skipped meals, poor mental health and isolation.

Ella's Lioness teammate Beth Mead also supports the campaign

“Around 30,000 young people could face homelessness this winter – but this is a conservative prediction, and it is likely that this number will be significantly higher. The government has taken some steps to support young people during this crisis, but it’s clear that they are still struggling. We need further action if we are to avoid more and more young people facing homelessness.”