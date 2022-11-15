Wigan Today understands chairman Talal Al Hammad has jetted over to the UK to be part of the process, which will take place in both Manchester and London.

The plan is for a relatively quick turnaround - with a decision maybe even by the end of the week.

Chairman Talal Al Hammad (right), chief executive Mal Brannigan (centre) and chief operating officer Dr Tom Markham (left) will all get a say in the appointment of Latics' new manager

Latics’ players have been given this week off to recover from the rigorous recent programme.

They'll return to the training ground next week - hopefully with the new man installed - ahead of a proposed warm-weather training camp the following week.

It's understood the criteria for the new man will include playing a positive brand of football, as well as understanding the budget, the club, the town and the culture.

The final call will be a board decision - with Mal Brannigan, Dr Tom Markham and Oliver Gottmann also having input along with the chairman.

There appear to be five frontrunners, if the betting markets are to be believed.

Neil Critchley, Rob Edwards, Duncan Ferguson, Steven Gerrard and Shaun Maloney have all been ‘favourites’ at some point over the last few days.

But several other very notable names in the business have also expressed an interest, meaning a very interesting few days ahead off the field.

Latics return to action at Millwall on Saturday, December 10.

