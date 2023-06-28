Wigan borough's town halls to be lit up as part of Baton of Hope campaign

The baton is making its way from Glasgow to London and among those carrying it into the city-region on June 29 will be Leigh residents Janet and Noel Taylor.

The couple established one of the first ever branches of the national charity SoBS (Survivors of Bereavement By Suicide), after tragically losing their son to suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also recently received a long service award from the charity for being the current longest serving volunteers, with over 20 years of supporting others bereaved by suicide.

Wigan and Leigh town halls will be lit up to mark the arrival of the largest suicide awareness and prevention campaign - ‘Baton of Hope’

Janet and Noel Taylor said: “It is an absolute honour to carry the baton into Manchester.

“It is so important that we raise awareness and offer support to anyone affected by suicide, whether it be those who have lost someone or someone struggling with suicidal thoughts.

“The Baton of Hope represents such an important message about breaking the stigma around suicide and ensuring everyone feels they are able to reach out and ask for help when they need it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity’s goal echoes the local authority’s own continued efforts to raise awareness of mental health and ensure everyone feels confident to ask for support.

Coun Danny Fletcher, lead member for leisure and public health at Wigan Council, said: “Suicide tragically impacts many people each year and we are proud to host the Baton of Hope to help bring attention to this cause.

“Talking openly about mental health and especially suicide can be challenging for us all but it is so important that we bring conversations out into the open so that no one feels like they are alone.

“It is only by normalising conversations about mental health that we can encourage people to reach out for support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having begun its journey in Glasgow on June 25, the baton will continue across the UK before reaching its final destination in London on July 6.

You can find details about baton of hope, and how you can get involved, at https://batonofhopeuk.org/

Wigan Council is also encouraging all residents to consider taking 20 minutes out of their day to do free Save a Life Training – part of Greater Manchester’s Shining a Light on Suicide campaign - that will give the skills needed to help someone who struggling with suicidal thoughts.