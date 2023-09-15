Watch more videos on Shots!

Standish St Wilfrid’s Bowling Club will host a round robin-style tournament on Sunday September 17 from 12pm to raise funds towards the refurbishment of the parish church’s spire and clock.

Architects discovered the need for vital repairs earlier this year and so a campaign was launched to raise £400,000 and pay for the work required.

St Wilfrid's Bowling Club will host a competition to raise funds for the spire appeal.

The church dates back to the 1580s and remains the only Grade One listed building in the entire borough, making it a gem in the community.

Various refreshments such as tea, coffee and cake will be on offer all day priced at just £1 and a raffle will also be held. All money raised will go directly towards the appeal.

Standish rector Rev Andrew Holliday said: “The spire is an important part of our village’s heritage and is a landmark for Standish people, which can be seen for many miles around. It is essential that we preserve it and we are launching this appeal so that this urgent restoration can be carried out as soon as possible.

“As the spire is dear to everyone in Standish, we are hoping people and businesses from across the village and beyond will be able to make a donation, no matter how small, so that we can conserve the spire for future generations to enjoy."