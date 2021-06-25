Wigan boy, 10, in run to help Covid-ravaged India

A ten-year-old school pupil with a humanitarian instint is doing his bit to help Covid-19 ravaged India

Dilan Patel, from Shevington, has relatives living in the country which has experienced a devastating second wave of coronavirus.

His family live in a small village called Uttersanda in Gujarat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dilan Patel out on a run to raise money for Save the Children

Children have also been under threat after the virus engulfed the country, with many orphaned due to losing parents.

Moved by their plight, Dilan is currently raising money for Save the Children’s India Crisis Appeal.

The youngster, who goes to Scarisbrick Hall School in Ormskirk, is on the run three times a week for a total of nine weeks to build up cash.

With just a few weeks to go, Dilan has already raised almost £800 which will all go towards Save the Children’s work in India.

Dilan, who has a younger brother, Riyan (eight), and mum Rachel and dad Sarju, said: “I have decided to run 5km (using the couch to 5k app) to raise money for Save the Children in India because every life matters.

“I want the children in India to be safe, healthy and have a good future.

“It has been challenging for me but I am glad I am over half way and I’m looking forward to completing the 5km.”

Annabel Garner, community fundraising manager for Greater Manchester at Save the Children, said: “This money will make such a difference.

“Simple and inexpensive solutions help to save lives and it is local fundraising superstars like Dilan that make Save the Children’s essential work possible.”

Proud mum Rachel said: “Dilan decided to do this challenge firstly as a personal challenge to himself and then after seeing the news in India and the crisis covid had caused, he wanted to raise money to help the children in India.

“He’s currently on week seven and has raised almost £800.“

Save the Children with partner organisations in India are supporting clinics and providing PPE for health workers as well as giving families cash, food and other essentials like soap and hand sanitiser.

As the name suggests, the charity does whatever it takes to save children and is on the ground in an extraordinary 120 countries.

There is still time to support Dilan and and his fantastic fundraising by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/DilanPatel

For more information on Save the Children, visit their website.