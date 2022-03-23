Charlie Heslin, 10, from Ashton-in-Makerfield, decided that he wanted to make the kind gesture for sufferers having been told his mum Tracy has incurable stage four, secondary breast cancer.

Tracy discovered her son was organising the good deed after coming across a wriiten plan in his drawing pad to organise Easter egg drop-off points for a collection to be given out to patients undergoing cancer treatment.

She said: “I was in shock.”

Charlie Heslin, age 10, and his mum, Tracy Heslin, pictured with the Easter eggs for donation.

Mrs Heslin noticed her breast looked sunken-in on one side while on holiday with her friend, Kayleigh Sherratt in October 2020. She had visited the doctors eight months prior with some concerns about her breast but was told it was nothing to worry about.

Her friend advised her to go back and get it checked out again. This time Mrs Heslin was given a biopsy and a full-body scan where it was confirmed that she had stage four, secondary breast cancer which had spread to both breasts as well as finding cancer in both her spine and sternom, and that unfortunately, it was incurable.

"They told me it was incurable but that it is treatable. I’ve been told I may have about two to three years. But, some people go on and live longer.”

Charlie and Tracy Heslin with some of the donated Easter eggs

Charlie remembered that his mum had recieved a Creme Egg at one of her treatment visits and noticed the little bit of joy it had brought her. He wanted to recreate that small piece of happiness for other people who are being treated for cancer through doing a kind gesture himself.

Mrs Heslin said: “I’m so proud of him. I think he can do it.”

Charlie has managed to get 162 eggs donated so far. He is now hoping to donate around 50 Easter eggs each to: the Lilac Centre, Maggie’s Centre, The Christie’s Hospital, Clatterbridge Hospital and Garswood House Care Home where his mum used to work before her diagnosis.

You can donate an Easter egg to any of these drop-off points: Bluebell Inn, 66 Rectory Road, The Orangery Cafe and Gift Shop, Victoria Road or at 68 Birch grove, WN40QX.

Charlie Heslin from Ashton-in-Makerfield pictured with his Easter egg collection to be donated to cancer patients.