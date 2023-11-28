Wigan businesses come together to offer free Santa's grotto to help families

Wigan shop owners are joining forces to spread festive joy this Christmas – as well as raise money for a good cause.

Staff from 13 businesses at Greensway shopping centre, in Ashton, have come together to organise their own Santa’s grotto.

While there is usually a Christmas market in the town centre, it can get very busy and so they wanted to provide more opportunities for youngsters to meet Father Christmas.

So their grotto will run for six days during December, including on three Saturdays, which will offer more time for children to visit.

As the traders want to support Ashton families during the cost-of-living crisis, there will not be a charge for meeting Father Christmas and children will still receive a gift.

Anyone who wishes can make a donation to Wigan and Leigh Hospice, which provides care for patients with life-limiting conditions and their loved ones.

Jon Barr, from Showtime film conversions, said: “We have decided that due to the rise in living costs and families who are on a budget for Christmas, there will be no charge to see Santa and they will still receive a small present, but we would kindly suggest that a donation for Wigan and Leigh Hospice would be amazing.

"We are all aware of the fantastic job the hospice does and it’s very close to the hearts of the local community, plus the dire need to raise funds for them so that they can still function as a charity.

"Members from the hospice are providing charity donation buckets, T-shirts and hopefully attending on some of the dates.”

He added: “I know we have a Christmas market in Ashton, which is truly amazing for the community, but it does become extremely busy and not everyone canhave the Santa experience because it’s just for one evening and the queue to meet Santa.

"We have arranged the grotto to be open at child-friendly times across six days in the run-up to Christmas, plus we have an amazing Santa.”

