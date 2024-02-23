Wigan CAMRA launches 36th annual beer festival
Wigan CAMRA is gearing up for the return of its beer festival next week.
More than 90 real ales along with a selection of ciders and perries and gin bar boasting a great selection of tipples.
There will also be live entertainment.
The 36th annual event takes place at Robin Park Sports Centre from Thursday February 29 to Saturday March 2.
Doors open at 5.30pm on Thursday and the opening night will be free to all and considered a “quiet session” for those who prefer a more relaxed drink.
On Friday and Saturday doors will open from noon until 9pm with entry from £3 and £1 for CAMRA members.
Entry after 5pm on Saturday will also be free.