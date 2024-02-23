Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 90 real ales along with a selection of ciders and perries and gin bar boasting a great selection of tipples.

There will also be live entertainment.

The 36th annual event takes place at Robin Park Sports Centre from Thursday February 29 to Saturday March 2.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan CAMRA members at the launch with Jonny Birkett, owner and head brewer, of Problem Child Brewing at The Wayfarer, Parbold, one of this year's event sponsors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doors open at 5.30pm on Thursday and the opening night will be free to all and considered a “quiet session” for those who prefer a more relaxed drink.

On Friday and Saturday doors will open from noon until 9pm with entry from £3 and £1 for CAMRA members.

Entry after 5pm on Saturday will also be free.