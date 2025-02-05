Wigan CAMRA launches 37th annual beer festival
Around 175 real ales along with a selection of ciders and perries and gin will be available, boasting a great selection of tipples.
There will also be live entertainment.
The 37th annual event takes place at Robin Park Sports Centre from Thursday February 27 to Saturday March 1.
Doors open at 5.30pm on Thursday and will be free to all.
On Friday and Saturday doors will open from noon until 9pm with entry from £4 and £1 for CAMRA members.
Entry after 5pm on Saturday will also be free.
The door price for both Friday sessions and the first Saturday situation is £15 per person which includes beer vouchers and a £3 refundable beer glass deposit.
Wigan Transport Trust will once again run a free shuttle service to the event every half an hour, departing from next to Wigan bus station and Wigan North Western train station.
The timetable will be available on CAMRA’s website.
Meanwhile the first pints are now being pulled at this year’s Bent and Bongs Beer Bash.
Atherton Roller Rink is the venue for the popular event which runs until Saturday evening.
Scores of drinks from breweries locally and around the world are on offer, with five bars set up at the event serving cask ales; ciders, perries and fruit ciders; UK craft beers; foreign beers, Belgium beers and fruit beers; and gins and prosecco.
They include vegan friendly and gluten-free beers, while there is also an alcohol-free beer available on the foreign bar along with a selection of soft drinks.