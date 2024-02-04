Wigan cancer survivor stars in film raising awareness of childhood diseases

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Children with Cancer UK’s new 12 Groups of Cancer campaign features short films which aim to highlight the 12 groups of childhood and young adult cancer types.

The educational videos give an insight into young patients’ experiences of the disease and the information and support parents need when their child has been diagnosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign launched with a film telling the story of 13-year-old Josh Cubbin, from Swinley, who was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, an aggressive cancer, in April 2014 when he was only three.

Josh and his mum Jane

His mum Jane Cubbin said: “As a family, we’re so pleased to support this important awareness campaign from Children with Cancer UK.

"It can be so overwhelming when your child receives a cancer diagnosis, so we hope that by sharing Josh’s story and his experience of lymphoma, we can help other families who are facing a similar cancer journey to feel supported and less alone.”

Burkitt lymphoma is a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma which is a cancer that forms in the lymphatic system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It accounts for about 60 per cent of lymphoma in children, with around 85 children affected each year in the UK.

Jane added: “When Josh was diagnosed, our life fell apart and shattered into millions of tiny pieces.

"No-one can ever prepare you for the pain and total devastation you feel when you are told: ‘I’m really sorry but Josh has cancer’.

“The following day, our cancer journey started as Josh was admitted to hospital for the start of his very intensive chemotherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We found our strength with support from the other inspirational families on our ward, their brave children and also the incredible staff helping us through.

“After four months of gruelling chemotherapy in hospital, Josh was able to ring his ‘end of treatment’ bell, which was our golden moment, signalling that we could finally take our very own, real-life superhero home, ready to start his new life.

"Josh is now 13 years old and this year will mark 10 years in remission, which is an incredible milestone.”

Every month, Children with Cancer UK will release a new 12 Groups of Cancer film featuring its own cancer specialists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will explain each childhood and young adult cancer type in detail, including a main symptoms list, possible treatment plans and potential side effects.

The films will be supported by information on the charity’s website and social media channels.

CEO Jo Elvin said: “We would like to thank Jane and Josh for sharing their story as part of our new 12 Groups of Cancer awareness campaign.

"As a charity, we want to be there for every parent and young cancer patient, to help provide the information, support and guidance they need to navigate the challenges and uncertainty of a cancer diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope that our new series of films will be a helpful and informative tool for parents, so they can feel better prepared during their child’s cancer journey.

"We’re incredibly grateful to all our patient families who have shared their personal stories and given a first-hand insight into their cancer experience, which will help so many other families and young people facing a similar journey.”