Wigan care home celebrates Sergeant Major's 100th birthday
Lakeside in Standish was keen to salute the remarkable milestone with a surprise party.
Army veteran Bill Clarkson enjoyed a special day out with family and friends before returning to the home.
Home manager Gail Howard said: “Bill is so happy and serenades us all daily – something that runs in his blood as he’s told us that his mother was a great singer and pianist!
“It’s only fitting to send many happy returns in the form of a celebration for our Bill. He’s lived an exciting, varied life and he only deserves the best.”
Bill’s lived life to the fullest, travelling the globe with various visits and placements in the Americas, Europe and Africa.
When asked where he would like to go next, he said: “The next big thing would be to go to the moon.”
Bill’s father worked on the railways before he became a sergeant in World War One, following his footprints he started his Army career as a weapons training Instructor before quickly rising to the rank of sergeant major – learning Swahili along the way!
It was an experience he thoroughly enjoyed, and he was proud to walk down the streets in his uniform: “The girls admired a man in uniform!”
Quick to impart his words of wisdom, Bill said: “The secret to a long happy life is to keep singing, keep swimming and to travel, see the world, educate yourself on the places you’re going and learn about different cultures.
“I’ve met so many nice people, I’ve been very lucky and the bad people? Well, I just gave them a kick on the way!
“I’ve done so many amazing things that I don’t have any highlights, they’re all daylights.”
Now settled at the Lakeside Care Home, Bill said: “I love being at Lakeside, I like the staff here and all my friends.
"The staff make a good cup of tea with a biscuit, and I can’t be without a biscuit!”
Ben Gill, Bill’s Grandson said: “It was a wonderful afternoon celebrating Bill’s big birthday and we’d like to say thank you to everyone at Lakeside for sorting everything out.”