Wigan care home couple renew wedding vows thanks to Make My Day campaign

Worthington Lake Care Home in Standish started the campaign last month, giving residents the chance to make long-lasting memories.

House assistant Jennifer Grant came up with the idea of a wedding blessing for residents Rita and Jim Carmicheal to help them celebrate 66 years of a vibrant, successful marriage.

The couple eagerly agreed, and it was all hands-on deck.

Rita and Jim residents at Worthington Lake renewing their vows

Staff pulled together to arrange the celebration within 48 hours, securing an outdoor marquee, food and drink, decorations and a handmade wedding cake by the home’s chef.

The couple’s daughter Traci Lomas, said: “Days like this mean everything to us because we’ve got such a lovely memory of them together.

“Dad’s 90 next year and Mum’s 87. He still loves her, and she still loves him so it was brilliant.

"It was Jenny’s idea, she put it to the management and made it happen so thank you, Worthington Lake!”

The day went down in history for the home, with residents, family and staff joining the celebrations in what was a highly emotional day.

Kim Jones, home manager at Worthington Lake said: “The blessing was the highlight of my career, it was such an emotional day filled with love.

"Living in a care home can bring new beginnings, new opportunities, and a new lease of life; everyone needs something to look forward to!”