Wigan care home launches I'm a Celeb spin-off success
A Wigan care home has hosted its own version of I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here.
Staff and residents and Worthington Lake Care Home in Standish took part in several challenges mirroring the hit ITV show.
Mel Hart, a House Assistant at the home, who was also the brains behind the idea, said: “I came up with this idea because it’s always quiet at the beginning of the year; I thought this would be something to keep us going and keep us entertained.
“I think it’s a laugh and the residents love it.
"It gave them something to look forward to, got everyone together.
"The staff loved participating, it was a scream, and it was great seeing how much fun we’ve had as a home.”
Activities play a huge role at the care home, and it is important that all residents and staff get involved in organising and taking part.
Worthington Lake’s Activity Coordinator, Alisha Bromley, created and shared episodes of the residents earning their stars across the different challenges on the home’s Facebook page.
The winner was decided and the home crowned Margaret as Queen of the Care Home to an eager audience of residents, families and staff who stayed tuned throughout the series.
Joan, who is a resident at the care home said: “I’ve watched this on the TV, if I was younger, I’d have been in there, so it was exciting to be able to take part in our very own rendition of the show.”