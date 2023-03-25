Staff and residents and Worthington Lake Care Home in Standish took part in several challenges mirroring the hit ITV show.

Mel Hart, a House Assistant at the home, who was also the brains behind the idea, said: “I came up with this idea because it’s always quiet at the beginning of the year; I thought this would be something to keep us going and keep us entertained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s a laugh and the residents love it.

Left to right: Winner Margaret (Resident), Alisha Bromley (Activities Coordinator) and Kim Jones (Home Manager)

"It gave them something to look forward to, got everyone together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The staff loved participating, it was a scream, and it was great seeing how much fun we’ve had as a home.”

Activities play a huge role at the care home, and it is important that all residents and staff get involved in organising and taking part.

Margaret was crowned Queen of the Care Home

Worthington Lake’s Activity Coordinator, Alisha Bromley, created and shared episodes of the residents earning their stars across the different challenges on the home’s Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner was decided and the home crowned Margaret as Queen of the Care Home to an eager audience of residents, families and staff who stayed tuned throughout the series.