Millennium care homes Worthington Lake and Lakeside sit on the edge of Standish’s Worthington Lake, but could only be accessed via a dangerous walk along Chorley Road.
Michael Bullivant, woodland officer at United Utilities, saw the route residents had to take and deemed it to be a health and safety issue.
Michael, whose father Stan is a resident at Worthington Lake, said: “Once I found out how the residents were getting to Worthington Lake, I put together a proposal so residents and staff could have safe access.
Most Popular
-
1
Much-loved Wigan eatery The Courtyard set to be taken over
-
2
Wigan man due in court accused of raping woman three years ago
-
3
Former Wigan man described as 'wicked and cruel' jailed for 12 years for rapes
-
4
Wigan man changes plea to admit making hundreds of indecent images of children
-
5
Wigan man left unable to speak finally shares his life story in new book
"I was grateful that United Utilities were delighted to make it happen.
“On the other side, the response from the home and Millennium has been amazing.
“To me it is just a path, but to those guys it’s massive.
"I am just glad to have been able to support with something positive.”
Read More
The pathway means residents can easily access the lake and its impressive surroundings.
It has also been named after Michael who played a significant park in making it happen.
Kim Jones, home manager at Worthington Lake, said: “It has always been difficult to get residents to the lake, although time there is always worth it.
"This pathway will give residents more opportunities to enjoy the amazing scenery that surrounds our home.
“We are thankful to United Utilities for taking the time to support us, especially Michael Bullivant who has been instrumental.
"We will be naming the path Bullivant Way as a thank you.”