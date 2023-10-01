Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One in a Millennium was the title of the competition run by family-owned company Millennium Care.

It manages five homes across Lancashire and Greater Manchester and is currently building a sixth home to be based in Standish.

Held at Albert’s in Standish, bosses say the event embodied the essence of Millennium Care’s culture: fostering camaraderie, and inspiring excellence.

Lakeside Care Home celebrates winning the Charity Initiative of the Year Award

The event featured a DJ, a magician and staff got a first peak of the provider’s new advert which features cameos from several staff members and residents.

The award winners on the night were:

• Above & Beyond – Cath Banks (Lakeside Care Home)

• Carer of the Year – Ella Bateman (Lavender Hills Care Home) • Chef / Kitchen Assistant of the Year – Andy Morris (Lavender Hills Care Home) • Domestic of the Year – Trish Martindale (Windsor House Care Home) • Maintenance Person of the Year – Bob Atkinson (Norley Hall Care Home)

• Rising Star Award – Sue Perrins (Worthington Lake Care Home) • Moment of the Year – Windsor House’s Community Garden Day • Charity Initiative – Lakeside Care Home’s support of My Life

Each of Millennium’s five Home Manager’s also gave a special Manager’s Award:

• Lakeside Care Home – Gill Calland

• Lavender Hills Care Home – Signe Inman

• Norley Hall Care Home – Janet Ward

• Worthington Lake Care Home – Sarah Lacey

• Windsor House Care Home – Lavina Toma

Omair Haider, managing director at Millennium Care, said: “The One in a Millennium Awards was not only about celebrating those nominated by their peers, and the evening’s winners, but also an opportunity to thank each and every member of staff for their hard work, dedication and amazing attitude which improves the lives of our residents daily.”

Award winner Gill Calland, said: “It was an amazing night and winning an award was such a proud moment for me. I love everything about my job, especially the residents.