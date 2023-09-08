News you can trust since 1853
Wigan care home to host summer fair

A Wigan care home is gearing up to host its summer fair.
By Sian Jones
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
The event at Worthington Lake Care Home on Chorley Road in Standish will take place on Saturday September 9 from 1pm until 4pm.

Residents at the home have spent their summer making crafts such as handmade jewellery and photos for their stalls.

There will also be a barbecue as well as face painting, a bouncy castle, games and entertainment for all the family, including a tombola including prizes such as £100.

