Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Connor went missing on the morning of Thursday August 31, having last been sighted at 7.30am on New Street in Platt Bridge at 7.30am that day.

Officers say they are “increasingly concerned concerned about him and want to make sure he is safe and well.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor has not been seen since the morning of Thursday August 31 in New Street, Wigan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When last seen Connor was wearing grey tracksuit pants, a grey T-shirt, blue Balance training shoes and was carrying a work bag.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with short dark hair. He is believed to be driving a grey Mercedes CLA.

Police say that anyone with information about Connor’s whereabouts is asked to ring the police on 101 quoting log number 2525 of September 1.