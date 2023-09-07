News you can trust since 1853
Police are "increasingly concerned" for the safety of a Wigan man missing for a week

A public appeal has been made by police for help in tracing a young Wigan man who hasn’t been seen since the end of last month.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Sep 2023, 07:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 07:17 BST
Connor went missing on the morning of Thursday August 31, having last been sighted at 7.30am on New Street in Platt Bridge at 7.30am that day.

Officers say they are “increasingly concerned concerned about him and want to make sure he is safe and well.”

Connor has not been seen since the morning of Thursday August 31 in New Street, Wigan
Connor has not been seen since the morning of Thursday August 31 in New Street, Wigan
When last seen Connor was wearing grey tracksuit pants, a grey T-shirt, blue Balance training shoes and was carrying a work bag.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with short dark hair. He is believed to be driving a grey Mercedes CLA.

Police say that anyone with information about Connor’s whereabouts is asked to ring the police on 101 quoting log number 2525 of September 1.

Always call 999 in an emergency.