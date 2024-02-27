Wigan centenarian celebrates reaching three figures with her beloved Mint Balls
As Margaret Pendlebury celebrated reaching three figures she received a gift basket from the Wigan-based confectioner.
Her daughter Kath Jolley said: “William Santus & Co sent a lovely gift basket as I told them mum always has Uncle Joe’s in her handbag, pockets and bedside...even when in hospital!”
And despite her age Margaret is no stranger to technology.
She loves playing wordsearch and other games on her iPad yet still beats all-comers in good old dominoes.
Margaret celebrated with family and friends at an afternoon tea at Wrightington Hotel serenaded by the glamorous Tenor Ladies.
She was married to war hero Clifford, who died in 2004, and they lived in Ince with their four children Egan, Roy, Clifford and Kath.
Margaret still lives independently with help from her family and Shared Lives champion Doreen Jarvis who has played a major role in maintaining that independence, keeping her alert and lively.
In the last two years a resilient Margaret has beaten Covid, and overcome breaking her right arm and suffering two fractures of the spine.
She has nine grandchildren: Ross, Karen, Lyndsay, Dean, Kriss, Lee, Danny, Tom and Isabelle plus great grandchildren Daisy and Lewis.
Margaret, nee Dutton, worked in a munitions factory making 303 bullets (during the Second World War) and also at engineering firm Gullicks. She went on to be a school dinner lady, dinner supervisor, cleaner and barmaid.