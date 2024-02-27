Wigan centenarian celebrates reaching three figures with her beloved Mint Balls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Uncle Joe’s mint balls don’t only keep you all aglow - they help you get to 100 years of age!

As Margaret Pendlebury celebrated reaching three figures she received a gift basket from the Wigan-based confectioner.

Her daughter Kath Jolley said: “William Santus & Co sent a lovely gift basket as I told them mum always has Uncle Joe’s in her handbag, pockets and bedside...even when in hospital!”

Margaret Pendlebury with her Uncle Joe's gifts

And despite her age Margaret is no stranger to technology.

She loves playing wordsearch and other games on her iPad yet still beats all-comers in good old dominoes.

Margaret celebrated with family and friends at an afternoon tea at Wrightington Hotel serenaded by the glamorous Tenor Ladies.

She was married to war hero Clifford, who died in 2004, and they lived in Ince with their four children Egan, Roy, Clifford and Kath.

Margaret Pendlebury with her birthday card from the King

Margaret still lives independently with help from her family and Shared Lives champion Doreen Jarvis who has played a major role in maintaining that independence, keeping her alert and lively.

In the last two years a resilient Margaret has beaten Covid, and overcome breaking her right arm and suffering two fractures of the spine.

She has nine grandchildren: Ross, Karen, Lyndsay, Dean, Kriss, Lee, Danny, Tom and Isabelle plus great grandchildren Daisy and Lewis.