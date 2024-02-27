Wigan centenarian celebrates reaching three figures with her beloved Mint Balls

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Feb 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Uncle Joe’s mint balls don’t only keep you all aglow - they help you get to 100 years of age!

As Margaret Pendlebury celebrated reaching three figures she received a gift basket from the Wigan-based confectioner.

Her daughter Kath Jolley said: “William Santus & Co sent a lovely gift basket as I told them mum always has Uncle Joe’s in her handbag, pockets and bedside...even when in hospital!”

Read More
Wigan actress and singer Pam Shaw has died
Margaret Pendlebury with her Uncle Joe's giftsMargaret Pendlebury with her Uncle Joe's gifts
Margaret Pendlebury with her Uncle Joe's gifts

And despite her age Margaret is no stranger to technology.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She loves playing wordsearch and other games on her iPad yet still beats all-comers in good old dominoes.

Margaret celebrated with family and friends at an afternoon tea at Wrightington Hotel serenaded by the glamorous Tenor Ladies.

She was married to war hero Clifford, who died in 2004, and they lived in Ince with their four children Egan, Roy, Clifford and Kath.

Margaret Pendlebury with her birthday card from the KingMargaret Pendlebury with her birthday card from the King
Margaret Pendlebury with her birthday card from the King

Margaret still lives independently with help from her family and Shared Lives champion Doreen Jarvis who has played a major role in maintaining that independence, keeping her alert and lively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the last two years a resilient Margaret has beaten Covid, and overcome breaking her right arm and suffering two fractures of the spine.

She has nine grandchildren: Ross, Karen, Lyndsay, Dean, Kriss, Lee, Danny, Tom and Isabelle plus great grandchildren Daisy and Lewis.

Margaret, nee Dutton, worked in a munitions factory making 303 bullets (during the Second World War) and also at engineering firm Gullicks. She went on to be a school dinner lady, dinner supervisor, cleaner and barmaid.

Related topics:Wigan