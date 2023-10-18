Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers have announced the 2024 Bent and Bongs Beer Bash will take place from Thursday, February 1 to Saturday, February 3 at Atherton Roller Rink.

The event returned earlier this year for the first time since the pandemic and saw thousands of people enjoy a tipple, tuck into food and listen to live music.

