Wigan borough beer festival organisers announce date of 2024 event
The dates have been revealed for the return of a popular beer festival in the borough.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Organisers have announced the 2024 Bent and Bongs Beer Bash will take place from Thursday, February 1 to Saturday, February 3 at Atherton Roller Rink.
The event returned earlier this year for the first time since the pandemic and saw thousands of people enjoy a tipple, tuck into food and listen to live music.
It will be the 33rd event, with more than £500,000 raised for good causes since it launched.