News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Wigan borough beer festival organisers announce date of 2024 event

The dates have been revealed for the return of a popular beer festival in the borough.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Organisers have announced the 2024 Bent and Bongs Beer Bash will take place from Thursday, February 1 to Saturday, February 3 at Atherton Roller Rink.

Read More
Saddle up as pop-up shop in Wigan town centre offers everything cycling-related

The event returned earlier this year for the first time since the pandemic and saw thousands of people enjoy a tipple, tuck into food and listen to live music.

It will be the 33rd event, with more than £500,000 raised for good causes since it launched.

Related topics:WiganOrganisers