With Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the festive season fast approaching, Citizens Advice Wigan Borough has shared top tips to remind bargain-hunters how to shop safely online.

It coincides with National Consumer Week, an annual campaign by Citizens Advice with the Consumer Protection Partnership, which runs until Sunday.

Lisa Kidston, chief executive officer of Citizens Advice Wigan Borough, said: “Across Wigan borough purse strings are tightening and financial pressures are increasing every day. With sales season fast approaching, it’s vital we recognise the red flags when trying to bag a bargain in the run-up to the holidays.

Lisa Kidston, chief executive officer of Citizens Advice Wigan Borough

“Anyone can be a victim of a scam and even the savviest of shoppers can be left getting less than they bargained for. You shouldn’t feel embarrassed if you’re caught out. By knowing how to shop wisely, and what to do if something goes wrong, we can better protect ourselves and each other.”

These are Citizens Advice Wigan Borough’s top tips for shopping wisely:

Do your research: before buying from a website you have not used before, spend a few minutes checking it out. See what people have said about the person or company you are buying from by looking at their reviews on different websites – do not rely on reviews the company has put on its own website.

Be wise to scams in disguise: if a bargain seems too good to be true, it probably is. If it is branded but a lot cheaper than it appears on the brand’s own website, it could be fake. It could be a legitimate “lookalike” product, but either way, it might not be the quality you were hoping for.

Ways to pay: beware of a seller who asks you to pay by direct bank transfer, as they will offer you limited protection if things go wrong. You should only send and receive money through the online marketplace app or website using a debit or credit card or via trusted methods of payment such as PayPal.

Know your rights: if you have bought from a retailer, you might be entitled to a replacement product or a repair if your goods turn out to be faulty. You can even claim a full refund if you can prove they are faulty. If you have bought from an individual, perhaps via an online marketplace, you have far fewer rights – in fact, you have no right to return if the goods are “as described”. Always be sure to take a screenshot of the description, and check and double-check before you buy.

When things go wrong: sometimes things just do not go to plan. If you have bought something that is broken, damaged, unsafe or not what you expected, contact the seller and give them a chance to put it right. If that does not work, contact Citizens Advice.

