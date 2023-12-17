Wigan charity calls for donations to support families in need this Christmas
As the festive season approaches, Wigan Youth Zone is reaching out to the community for urgent support to ensure a memorable Christmas for over 250 deserving families.
On December 20, WYZ will host its annual Family Christmas Meal, an event where families in need are provided with a festive dinner, gift hampers, and essential food supplies to help them have a good start into the New Year.
Recognising the importance of generosity and community spirit during this time, the local youth charity is appealing to the local community and businesses to contribute presents and non-perishable food items that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of struggling families.
A simple gesture can bring joy and comfort to those who need it most.
Among the items needed are essentials like tea, coffee, sugar, cereal, pasta, sauces, canned vegetables, meats, and a variety of non-perishable food items that will form the basis of food hampers to sustain these families beyond the festive season.
Kate Rigby, volunteer and training manager, said: “Facing the winter months ahead, it's clear that our members and their families are bracing for tough times. The rising cost of living is hitting hard, putting a squeeze on family budgets. Young people that we support have always coped with financial strains, and now, we’re hearing from young people as young as eight, worried about how their parents will manage the bills.
"Our Christmas effort this year is massive. It's heart-wrenching that so many families in our community may not experience the magic of Christmas at home.
"Every donation, big or small, brings joy to a child and comfort to a parent – something invaluable. We feel the support pouring in, and we're excited for everyone to join us in whatever way they can to make a real difference."
There are several ways to contribute to the Miracle on Parsons Walk appeal:
-
Donate Presents: Individuals can make a difference by donating presents for young people of any age and gender via their Amazon wishlist
- Donate Non-Perishable Items: Contributions of selection boxes and non-perishable household items can be dropped off at the Youth Zone.
- Sponsor a Miracle or Make a Donation: Those who wish to support the cause can make a direct donation or sponsor a Miracle through the website: www.wiganyouthzone.org/support-us/donate-this-christmas