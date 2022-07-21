Wigan charity calls on businesses to support new £5 appeal to end child poverty

The Brick has launched its £5 For 5 challenge, encouraging firms of all sizes to donate £1 a day for five days.

Money raised will pay for five meals for a child or go towards an emergency food parcel for a family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brick mentor Colin Stein with Paul Bullock and Lee Fogg, from 3D 360 Printers

Wendy Doherty, head of fund-raising and partnerships, said: “We are facing unprecedented demand for our services right now as more families are facing poverty due to the cost-of-living crisis. We also know that our local business supporters are feeling the effect of the economic downturn, so we wanted to launch a campaign that everyone can join in with, as every £1 donated really will help us to make a difference to families facing poverty.

“The £5 for 5 challenge is a simple campaign and we are asking every business, or every staff member, that wants to take part, to fill a Brick block with £1 coins over five days, and together we can look to end child poverty in our borough.”

Wigan-based Forrest Recruitment was the first business to get on board.

Assistant manager Emma Harrison said: “Forrest Recruitment are honoured to be working alongside The Brick. The work they do for the local community is essential and the passion the team has is so obviously evident. We are extremely busy at the moment with many roles across Wigan that we are recruiting for, so a straightforward campaign like The Brick’s £5 for 5 was something we could all get involved in and we are looking forward to helping to make a difference with our contribution.”

Vicky Evans, Leanne Battersby and Emma Harrison, from Forrest Recruitment

Business 3D 360 has trained Brick staff and volunteers to print new blocks, with Brick mentor Colin Stein heading up the new 3D printing taskforce.

Director Lee Fogg said: “3D printing is the fastest growing manufacturing sector on the planet, and the 3D 360 team thought it would be great if the 3D printers could be utilised to generate additional income for The Brick. 3D 360 are delighted to have assisted The Brick with the new £5 for 5 challenge and we are looking forward to continuing to support The Brick in the future.”