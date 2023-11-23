Wigan charity gets £2,000 boost as award-winning business donates prize money

Bosses at a Wigan business which scooped a top award have donated their prize money to charity.

Greenmount Projects in Ashton was named as business of the year at Wigan Council’s Our Town awards for its commitment to community wealth building.

It has now given £2,000 to Wigan and Leigh Hospice – its prize money, the total raised in a raffle at the awards ceremony and a cash donation.

Greenmount Projects donated £2,000 to Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Mike Sharkey, from Greenmount Projects, said: “We were really grateful that so many people at the Our Town awards supported the raffle and were delighted to be able to top up those raffle donations to £2,000 to go to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

“It was an absolute thrill to win the community wealth building: business of the year at Wigan Council’s Our Town awards and it’s a privilege to be able to give back to our community in this way.”

Paul Barton, the council’s director of environment, said: “Greenmount are a great example of community wealth building in action and this donation is another example of how they are giving back to our borough.”

Lindsey Butler, the hospice’s fund-raising and lottery manager, added: “We cannot thank Greenmount Projects enough for their generous donation. They have supported us through multiple fund-raising efforts across the year and each one is gratefully received.

“Working with businesses like these go a long way in helping us to raise the funds needed to continue providing care to the community.