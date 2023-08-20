Lynn Sedgwick, of Wigan Swifts, held a presentation at Standish Library to teach residents about swifts which live in the UK over the summer.

Like many others, Lynn is concerned that numbers of the fast-moving birds – which are red-listed by the RSPB - will decline further due to the fact that most newly-built homes and other premises don’t accommodate them.

Petitions have been drawn up to ensure that developers incorporate “swift bricks” – which have a bird-sized hole in them – into their new builds.

A swift brick would be positioned high up on a new building's wall to allow the birds' access to nest

Launched by writer Hannah Bourne-Taylor in response to the staggering decline of 60 per cent since 1995, it gained 100,000 signatures and has been backed by numerous MPs.

Lynn said: “Our main aim is to help save our swift birds. We go round and put boxes up for them and try to tell people what they can do to save them. One of the big issues is roofing renovations, when they put a new roof on the nest site gets destroyed or blocked up.

"We want the council to get developers to put swift bricks in all new builds.”Swifts are loyal to one nest site and will return year after year, travelling 3,400 miles from Eastern Africa without ever landing.

Lynn attended Standish Library to educate residents about swifts and how to accommodate them

Refurbishment and maintenance works can affect nesting sites in various ways and appropriate action should be taken prior to ensure that flight paths or entrances remain undisturbed.

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “Before planning permission is granted for new build residential developments, the council can consult with the Greater Manchester Ecology Unit (GMEU) in reference to a number of factors, including on matters relating to ecology, protected species and biodiversity.

“As part of this consultation, GMEU are able to recommend that a development installs swift bricks when it is appropriate to do so. We could then follow their recommendation and condition the planning permission accordingly.

“In addition, and as part of our Local Plan Review, we are considering options for policies which support nature recovery, including one for development to include ecological enhancements (such as swift bricks) that are not considered as part of the mandatory biodiversity net gain requirement.