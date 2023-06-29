News you can trust since 1853
Wigan charity issues 'urgent' appeal for donations to its food community

A charity supporting people in Wigan and Leigh who are struggling to make ends meet says its food supplies are running “dangerously low”.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Homelessness and poverty charity The Brick runs a food community, where members can buy items for a small fee including fresh, refrigerated, frozen and long-life food.

All the food has been donated to the charity or diverted from the national supply chain, such as surpluses from supermarkets or restaurants.

But The Brick has now shared an “urgent food call” on its Facebook page as it seeks more donations to ensure people can continue to get the items they need.

The post said: “We need your help! The demand for food assistance has surged and our food community shelves are running dangerously low on essential items. Every contribution makes a significant impact on individuals and families in need.

“We urgently need the following items: pasta, rice, cereal, tinned veg, long-life milk, fresh fruit and veg and toiletries.

“Your support is vital in ensuring that no-one in our community goes hungry. If you can spare a few items from the list, we would be immensely grateful.

The Brick's chief executive Keely Dalfen in the food communityThe Brick's chief executive Keely Dalfen in the food community
“Please drop off your donations at The Brick Food Community, located at St George's Church, Water Street, WN1 1XD, or any of our designated donation points. Every contribution matters, no matter how small.

“Thank you for your support. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those facing poverty.”

The food community is just one part of the work done by the charity to help people dealing with poverty, debt and homelessness.

