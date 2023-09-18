Wigan charity launches Paint the Borough Red campaign to raise urgent funds for vulnerable young people

Watch more videos on Shots!

Wigan Youth Zone is aiming to raise goal £10,000 to support 10 vulnerable young people over the next six months via their Mentoring Programme.

The campaign invites the community to come together and creatively fundraise while incorporating the charity's signature colour, red.

Paint The Borough Red is simple: participants are encouraged to engage with the colour red in various imaginative ways to raise funds.

Mike Hyde, managing director at Truline Construction and Interior Services, Wigan, gets covered in red gunge for last years campaign

Last year Wigan Youth Zone saw local community host red-themed dress days at workplaces, to hosting bake sales featuring red treats, and even gunge the boss with red slime, which raised a total of £8000 to support local families with the cost-of-living crisis.

Over the past four and a half years, the mentoring programme at Wigan Youth Zone has supported 84 young people, who have been referred onto the programme which offers critical 1-2-1 support from a trusted adult once a week for six months.

As a result of this service, 100 per cent of the young people have improved their confidence, social skills/relationships and emotional skills.

It has also seen dramatic increases in young people feeling positive about themselves, having hopes for the future, dealing well with problems and not giving up easily.

The current mentoring provision has been fully funded but is due to wind-down unless the Youth Zone can secure continuation funding on a long-term basis.

In the meantime the charity is keen to support ten young people on our waiting list over the next six months, in order to give them some respite from their current challenges.

Head of Fundraising Lynsey Heyes highlighted the campaign's significance, saying, "We believe in the power of mentoring, the impact they have on young lives.

"This campaign isn't just about raising funds; it's about fostering a sense of community and shared responsibility in creating a brighter future for the next generation.

"We love seeing the local community get creative with their fundraising, the options are boundless, making fundraising not just impactful, but enjoyable.”

Mentor Coordinator at Wigan Youth Zone Mike Lomax, said: “I've witnessed first hand the transformative impact of mentoring on the lives of young individuals.

"The guidance, support, and meaningful conversations shared during mentoring sessions can truly shape their outlook and decisions.

“Extending the Mentoring Programme by an extra six months would be monumental, as it would enable us to cultivate 10 new mentoring relationships.

"This translates to over 240 hours of dedicated mentoring time, offering invaluable guidance, encouragement, and a safe space for young people to flourish.

"The positive ripple effect of these extended relationships will undoubtedly contribute to a brighter and more promising future for our young people and our community as a whole."

To learn more about the Paint The Borough Red campaign and how to get involved, visit the JustGiving link: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/ptbr23.