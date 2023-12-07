A Wigan charity has opened a new space to keep residents to keep people warm during the winter months.

The hub at Fur Clemt joins Wigan Council’s network of warm spaces is made up of libraries, galleries, leisure centres and charity hubs.

Organisations who take part in the local authority’s scheme, invite people into their buildings to sit, chat with others, take in their surroundings and stay warm.

The charity based on Montrose Avenue teamed up with AB World Foods locally known as Pataks and carpet manufacturer Milliken to renovate the space.

The official opening of the Warm Hub and community space at Fur Clemt, Wigan. Pictured are representatives of Fur Clemt, Milliken, AB World Foods (also known as Pataks) and local councillors.

Flooring was supplied by both companies while Milliken’s donation bought furniture for the hub.

Pataks also sent members from its sales team from around the country to volunteer for the day.

Among many other jobs they worked tirelessly to get the room ready for the flooring to be fitted: stripping walls and floors, painting including the kitchenette, putting pictures up plus lots more.The food manufacturer is always looking for ways to help, and believes it is the beginning of a great partnership where businesses and community groups work together to achieve the same goal.

A spokesperson for Pataks said: “We see ourselves as very much part of this community.

"Everyone at AB World Foods (or Patak’s as it’s know locally!) is delighted to be able to support local initiatives when we can.With the cost of living affecting people right across the region, it made sense for us as a food manufacturing business to partner with the fantastic team at Fur Clemt to see what we could do to support.

"They invited us to look around their facility and we were all really impressed with the amazing work they do for the community – not just food redistribution through the café and the shop, but everything else they offer… cookery classes, women’s health facilities, family support, mental health & wellbeing etc.“For this specific project, we recruited a team of 24 colleagues to do a ‘DIY SOS’ on their community room and outside area – we got stuck in with ripping up old flooring, painting walls, jetwashing and clearing garden rubbish. “Hopefully we helped to create a warm, welcoming space for the Fur Clemt community!

Lucy from Milliken said: “It was great to be able to support Fur Clemt both as one of our chosen charities for 2022, and also in ongoing support such as the carpet tiles donated for this amazing new room space.

"They are such a worthwhile charity who are making a real impact in the local community, and we are so happy to be able to support them.’