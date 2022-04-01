Wigan charity organiser holds new Memorial Golf Day event
A charity champion is holding his next Memorial Golf Day and hopes to hit the £100,000 mark in funds for ovarian cancer.
John Bolton, from Standish, stages The Amanda Penk and Anne Bolton Memorial Fund golf day 2022 at Gathurst Golf Club on May 20 with proceeds going to the Diane Oxberry Trust.
BBC weather presenter Diane died from ovarian cancer in 2019 aged just 51. Mr Bolton chose her trust as he also lost his wife Anne to the disease three years ago.
Mr Bolton said: “We’d been together since we were 12 and we were married for 48 years so it’s a lot, you know.
"I just want to raise funds to donate and help raise awareness around ovarian cancer.
"It’s for a good cause and it’s close to our hearts,” he said.
In the daytime there will be team and individual golf competitions followed by a presentation evening hosted by BBC broadcasters Roger Johnson and Annabel Tiffin and including an auction, raffle and dinner.
Mr Bolton said: "There’s going to be around 150 golfers from all over the North West taking part during the day and around 200 people attending in the evening. It will be a great day and we hope to hit the £100,000 mark.”
Mr Bolton established the fund-raiser 12 years ago to honour his daughter Louise’s best friend and fellow Wigan Infirmary midwife Amanda Penk, who died from a brain hemorrhage.
Teams of four are being sought for the golf event. Anyone interested can ring Mr Bolton on 0782 355 8533.