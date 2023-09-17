Wigan charity shares top tips on saving money on energy bills as cold months approach

Watch more videos on Shots!

Citizens Advice Wigan Borough has teamed up with Energy Saving Trust to share advice on getting help with paying energy bills and tips on how to cut energy costs around the home.

They are urging people to make simple changes now to save money, rather than waiting until the colder months.

Lisa Kidston, chief executive officer of Citizens Advice Wigan Borough

Their suggestions for cutting costs include:

Washing clothes at 30°C could save around £15 per year and reducing the number of wash cycles by one per week could save a further £15

Reducing shower time to four minutes could save a typical household as much as £75 a year

Swapping one bath a week for a four-minute shower could save an average of £17 a year

Avoiding overfilling the kettle could save around £12 a year on electricity

Draught-proofing windows and doors could save around £50 a year

Turning appliances off at the plug when you’re not using them could save an average of £60 a year

Turning the thermostat down by 1°C could save around £115 a year

Wigan residents are also urged to check they are getting all the financial support they are entitled to by using a benefits calculator.

They could be missing out on the warm home discount of £150 per year for those receiving certain benefits, cold weather payments if the temperature drops and grants from energy suppliers.

The charity also said people who owe money to their energy suppliers should speak to them as soon as possible.

Lisa Kidston, chief officer of Citizens Advice Wigan Borough, said: “We know lots of people are worried about how they’ll cover their energy bills this winter, so it’s important people know what support they’re entitled to and how to reduce energy costs where they can.

“Every day we hear from people who are already doing everything they can, but sky-high costs mean it’s simply not enough. We want to remind anyone struggling that they’re not alone – if you need support managing your bills, please contact us.”