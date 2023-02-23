Wigan charity shop calls for support following distressing break-in
Distressed volunteers at a Wigan charity shop are appealing for public help after it was ransacked by callous burglars who snatched cash, stock and even a collection box.
The Sue Ryder outlet in Pemberton, which sells a wide selection of second-hand clothing, accessories, homeware, books and furniture, was burgled in the early hours of Monday February 20.
Cash and a charity box were stolen in the raid, while the shutters were also forced up.
The incident has left the staff and volunteers very upset.
The damage to the Ormskirk Road shop and stock was so significant that it was unable to open on Monday morning.
Anthonie Edisbury, cluster manager at Sue Ryder said: “My team and I were shocked to find the shop in the state it was in.
"Almost £400 and items to be sold on eBay were stolen, which is a real shame as all of the money we make from selling donated goods supports people with terminal illnesses, neurological conditions or those coping with bereavement.
"The police and local community’s support has been incredible, so we would like to thank them.
“If members of the community would like to show their support, then we are able to accept stock and cash donations now that we have reopened.”
Police are urging anyone who seen anything suspicious to come forward.
Those with information should contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 or online via its Live Chat service quoting log 737-200222.
Alternatively you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.