The Sue Ryder outlet in Pemberton, which sells a wide selection of second-hand clothing, accessories, homeware, books and furniture, was burgled in the early hours of Monday February 20.

Cash and a charity box were stolen in the raid, while the shutters were also forced up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident has left the staff and volunteers very upset.

Callous thieves destroyed the stock

The damage to the Ormskirk Road shop and stock was so significant that it was unable to open on Monday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthonie Edisbury, cluster manager at Sue Ryder said: “My team and I were shocked to find the shop in the state it was in.

"Almost £400 and items to be sold on eBay were stolen, which is a real shame as all of the money we make from selling donated goods supports people with terminal illnesses, neurological conditions or those coping with bereavement.

The shutters were forced up during the raid

"The police and local community’s support has been incredible, so we would like to thank them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If members of the community would like to show their support, then we are able to accept stock and cash donations now that we have reopened.”

Police are urging anyone who seen anything suspicious to come forward.

Those with information should contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 or online via its Live Chat service quoting log 737-200222.

The scene that greeted staff and volunteers on Monday morning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad