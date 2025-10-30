A charity bidding to convert a vacant Wigan pub into temporary accommodation for people transitioning out of homelessness has resubmitted plans after proposals were rejected under police advice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homelessness and anti-poverty charity The Brick wants to change the use of the former Queen’s Arms, on Harrison Street, Newtown, into a facility for up to 14 people leaving rough sleeping with “medium support needs” and who are aiming to secure permanent housing.

Residents who have become homeless would have been accommodated, typically, for three to six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Council’s planning committee turned down the application four months ago following advice from Greater Manchester Police, because a shortage of bathroom facilities in the plan would “likely cause conflict”.

Town hall officers recommend that the scheme was approved, but the application was refused by a seven to three majority of councillors.

Some 85 residents submitted objections to the plan, along with Douglas ward councillor Pat Draper.

Now planning consultant Rutterstone has tabled a new plan on behalf of The Brick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seeks to address concerns raised by police about an “unacceptable level of over-occupation” in a bedroom on the first floor served by only a single en-suite and shower facility.

The new application provides a bathroom for every two residents and every window is a fire escape.

The Queen’s Hall Action on Poverty – a charity registered and trading as The Brick – is the applicant, and Wigan Council is the freehold owner of the former pub.

In February, scores of residents in the neighbouring sheltered housing scheme Saddle Court and nearby terraced housing voiced fears about people with a history of drug and alcohol problems being housed next door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Rutterstone’s design and access statement says: “The application is intended to address the need for temporary accommodation for the homeless that is a corporate priority for the council.

“Following the closure of the Queen’s Arms public house, this will repurpose the building to meet an identified local need, to support previously homeless people in the transition into independent living.”

The Brick wants to replace its Brick Works on Hodson Street, which offers daytime support for people sleeping in Queen’s Hall Night Shelter, and which the charity says is at risk of being sold by the landlord.