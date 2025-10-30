Wigan charity The Brick has tabled new plans to turn a former pub into a homeless hostel
Homelessness and anti-poverty charity The Brick wants to change the use of the former Queen’s Arms, on Harrison Street, Newtown, into a facility for up to 14 people leaving rough sleeping with “medium support needs” and who are aiming to secure permanent housing.
Residents who have become homeless would have been accommodated, typically, for three to six months.
Wigan Council’s planning committee turned down the application four months ago following advice from Greater Manchester Police, because a shortage of bathroom facilities in the plan would “likely cause conflict”.
Town hall officers recommend that the scheme was approved, but the application was refused by a seven to three majority of councillors.
Some 85 residents submitted objections to the plan, along with Douglas ward councillor Pat Draper.
Now planning consultant Rutterstone has tabled a new plan on behalf of The Brick.
It seeks to address concerns raised by police about an “unacceptable level of over-occupation” in a bedroom on the first floor served by only a single en-suite and shower facility.
The new application provides a bathroom for every two residents and every window is a fire escape.
The Queen’s Hall Action on Poverty – a charity registered and trading as The Brick – is the applicant, and Wigan Council is the freehold owner of the former pub.
In February, scores of residents in the neighbouring sheltered housing scheme Saddle Court and nearby terraced housing voiced fears about people with a history of drug and alcohol problems being housed next door.
However, Rutterstone’s design and access statement says: “The application is intended to address the need for temporary accommodation for the homeless that is a corporate priority for the council.
“Following the closure of the Queen’s Arms public house, this will repurpose the building to meet an identified local need, to support previously homeless people in the transition into independent living.”
The Brick wants to replace its Brick Works on Hodson Street, which offers daytime support for people sleeping in Queen’s Hall Night Shelter, and which the charity says is at risk of being sold by the landlord.