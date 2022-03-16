Wigan charity urges people to dig out their sleeping bags for popular fund-raiser

The Brick is holding its annual Big Sleepout on Friday, April 22 and this year the charity is looking to raise even more money than before for families and individuals facing poverty.

It is inviting friends and family, businesses, schools and community groups to sign up for the event and to sleep in their back gardens for one night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are being encouraged to sleep in their back gardens

Louise Green, CEO at The Brick, said: “So many people are experiencing financial worry and hardship due to the soaring costs of energy, fuel and the reduction in universal credit. The cost of living is increasing at a rapid level and household budgets are facing unprecedented pressure after inflation hit a 30-year high in recent months.

“No family in Wigan and Leigh should have to choose between heating and eating, and this year, more than ever before, we need the help of our community, to come together to raise as much money as possible, by participating in the Big Sleepout.”

Over the last 12 months, there has been an unprecedented need for The Brick’s services. The charity has experienced a 142 per cent increase in people seeking support around food insecurity, with 37 per cent of The Brick’s food parcels being distributed to families with children.

Ms Green added: “More recently we have seen a significant upturn in calls from people who are struggling to cover regular household bills, and as a consequence The Brick is looking at preventative measures and the root causes of poverty, to deliver a more sustainable response in 2022. Ultimately, we want to be able to provide a lifeline to everyone who needs us and fund-raising events like the Big Sleepout ensure that we can continue to do this.”

To join The Brick’s Big Sleepout and to raise money for those facing poverty, people can collect sponsorship or make a donation at www.justgiving.com/campaign/TheBigSleepout2022

Alternatively, text BRICK, followed by the donation amount, to 70480.

The Brick’s staff and volunteers will be releasing activities, games and fire pit recipes for the Big Sleepout at www.facebook.com/TheBrickWigan and www.thebrick.org.uk/the-big-sleepout/