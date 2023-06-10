Wigan charity urges residents to 'help us fight poverty' with regular donation

The Brick, which supports people facing homelessness and poverty, has launched a rallying call for Wiganers to donate £3 a month, as part of its new DONATE 3 campaign.

It has been launched to ensure the charity can continue to offer its food community and core services for people across Wigan and Leigh who are struggling to make ends meet.

Volunteers Teigan Gleave, Jean Groves and David Burley at The Brick

Since The Brick’s food community opened its doors in 2022, more than 1,100 people have signed up to be members, and a recent poll revealed that 97 per cent of people who access it do so because of financial insecurity.

Mohammed Albaadani, who is a volunteer for The Brick and a member of the food community, said: “I am an asylum seeker and I have been living in Wigan since November 2022. I try to give back to this country which has given me so much. It supports me and gives me security. Wigan is a very nice area, it is very social and there are many friendly and welcoming people here.

"The Brick’s work in the food community is really important and if people come together to support the DONATE 3 campaign, I believe we can build an even stronger community, by continuing to support people through the current financial crisis.”

The Brick’s chief executive Keely Dalfen said: “We are asking our supporters to help us fight poverty in Wigan and Leigh by joining our DONATE 3 campaign. Our food community acts as a stop-gap solution to the cost-of-living crisis for people who are experiencing food insecurity. More people are coming to us for help as they are facing sky-high fuel and food bills that they simply cannot pay.

Food community volunteer Susan Winstanley is supporting The Brick's DONATE3 campaign

“By donating just £3 a month you can help support a rising increase in demand, help fund our core services and help us combat poverty and prevent homelessness in our local communities.”

Food community volunteer Susan Winstanley said: “The DONATE 3 campaign is needed because the rates of poverty in this area are so high and are increasing. Every week we are seeing more and more people joining the food community, which really illustrates the crisis that so many people are in right now.

“A few months ago, a nurse from Wigan Infirmary came to the food community for help. She has four children and is a one-parent family. She needed help to feed her family which is very distressing for someone who is working up to 50 hours a week, yet still struggles to buy food for her children.

Susan added: “A regular, small amount of money donated every month can really make a difference and will help to ensure that The Brick can continue to support the people in the community that really do need our help, like this young nurse.”

