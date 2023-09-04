News you can trust since 1853
Wigan charity's rallying call for people to tackle tough military obstacle course

Charity staff and volunteers are taking on a gruelling military obstacle course – and are calling on people across Wigan to join them.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

The group will do Born Survivor, in the Ribble Valley, on Saturday, September 16 to raise money for homelessness and poverty charity The Brick.

Dubbed Team Brick, they have committed to taking on what many call “the toughest and most rugged Born Survivor course of them all”.

Members of "Team Brick" will be doing the Born Survivor obstacle courseMembers of "Team Brick" will be doing the Born Survivor obstacle course
Members of "Team Brick" will be doing the Born Survivor obstacle course
Amy Clark, 29, who works at The Brick, said: “I wanted to get involved in Born Survivor as part of Team Brick as it looked like a fun challenge for the team to take on. It is the first time I have taken on anything like this. I have participated in a few hikes up mountains, but never anything that involved clambering over obstacles or walking through fire!

“I am quite nervous about the challenge, but I am looking forward to the team helping each other and the sense of achievement at the end of it. I have taken on some training – pilates, dog walking, and some after-work boot-camp sessions – but I feel it might not be enough.”

Keely Dalfen, chief executive officer at The Brick, hopes people from across the borough will also take on the challenge.

She said: “I am proud of all our team who are taking on Born Survivor at Team Brick and now we are calling on our community to take on the challenge with us and to join our team from Wigan and Leigh.

A training session for the Born Survivor challenge
“I know that together we can take on the mission that is the UK’s ultimate military obstacle course to help us to raise vital funds for The Brick, as every penny raised really does count.”

Amy added: “I have worked for The Brick for nine years and I have seen first-hand, time and time again, the great work that this charity does for the people in our community. So, for me, it was a given that I would join Team Brick to take on this challenge and I hope that others from our community get involved too.”

To support The Brick’s fund-raising team, go to www.justgiving.com/campaign/brickbornsurvivor23 or sign up for Born Survivor at www.born-survivor.com/gisburn-2023/

