The Swan and Railway pub on Wallgate and local artist Jessica Riley, who completed the Wiganese mural at Wigan North Western station, are inviting infants, juniors and seniors to submit designs for judging.

The Meadow Project, funded by Avanti West Coast and South East Lancashire Community Rail Partnership is designed to help bees and support the production of honey, which will be used in things such as chocolate and botanical gin.

Shelley Wright with one of the beehives

Swan and Railway boss Shelley Wright said: “We have three beehives arriving to go in our garden and they need decorating.

“We want as may children as possible to enter.

“The kids can do whatever design they want, I’ve included a few pictures of some beehives to give them inspiration but they have full creative control, where they can do things like bees or flowers and we will pick the best ones.”

The competition runs until April 1 where the winners of the three age categories will be invited to see their designs come to life.

The area which will become the community garden.

It is also hoped that when the bees are placed in the garden, local school children will be able to go to the garden and learn about bees.

Shelley added: “When we place the beehives, without the bees because they’ll be going in at a later date, we will invite the winners and their families down for a nice afternoon and show them off.

“The kids will see their design on the hive which will be amazing and they’ll receive a bee-related prize for their efforts.

“The bees will be webcammed in the beer garden which has a shelter that we can use as an outdoor classroom.

“Each beehive is fitted with a handle that when you turn it will release honey.

“So different year groups can come along when the pub is shut and watch the process as well as learning about bees.”

The template can be found on the pub’s Facebook page.

Each entry should be posted either by hand or in the post to the Swan and Railway pub, Wallgate, Wigan WN1 1BA.