Wigan Christmas lights tour expands for this year's festivities

What started five years ago as a tradition for just Rachel Entwistle and her two children, became a festive event for families across the borough who travel round to streets and homes which have particularly impressive festive illuminations.

“Once I started posting our visits on my own social media, I was inundated with messages asking when the tour was and how they could get involved.

Christmas light displays that were on the tour last year

“So I decided that through my Facebok groups I would set up a tour and post its

details.”

Since setting the tour up, it has grown from four houses to 10 across the borough, with some located just outside the area.

Rachel added: “Because of the quick growth of the tour and the amount of amazing displays, I decided to whittle it down to those that donate to charity.

“People have asked if you could visit them all in one night but I believe it might be too much, so it is better to spread them out.

Anyone can take part on the tour whenever they choose as there is no set

dates.

To find out more information, visit Rachel’s Facebook page