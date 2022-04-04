Wigan church looking forward to its first Easter without Covid restrictions in three years
A Wigan church is looking forward to celebrating the Easter season without cover restrictions for the first time in three years this April.
Vicar of All Saints, Appley Bridge, Rev Sue Timmins said: “ We are so grateful that once more we can come together as a church family to celebrate the Resurrection of Christ, and we will welcome everyone who wants to join us during Holy Week.”
The itinerary for Easter is as follows:
Sunday April 10 9am: Family Time service for Palm Sunday.
10.30am: Holy Communion.
Thursday April 14 at 7.30pm: traditional Maundy Thursday service with cafe layout in church.
The service features a simple donated supper of bread and home-made soup, and in response those who attend will be invited to make a donation to Christian Aid. This collection will mark the beginning of the church’s “Big Breakfast” fund-raising efforts for Christian Aid Week.
Good Friday April 15: All Saints’ congregation joins sister church at Christ Church Parbold for an hour at the cross at 10.30am.
Saturday April 16: a family service around the fire at 6.30pm.
Participants will anticipate the joy of Easter with a fire basket, water and candles, plus hot cross buns.
Easter Sunday April 17: Holy Communion at 10.30am followed by Easter egg hunt in the churchyard for children.