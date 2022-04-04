Wigan church looking forward to its first Easter without Covid restrictions in three years

Vicar of All Saints, Appley Bridge, Rev Sue Timmins said: “ We are so grateful that once more we can come together as a church family to celebrate the Resurrection of Christ, and we will welcome everyone who wants to join us during Holy Week.”

The itinerary for Easter is as follows:

Sunday April 10 9am: Family Time service for Palm Sunday.

Rev Sue Timmins

10.30am: Holy Communion.

Thursday April 14 at 7.30pm: traditional Maundy Thursday service with cafe layout in church.

The service features a simple donated supper of bread and home-made soup, and in response those who attend will be invited to make a donation to Christian Aid. This collection will mark the beginning of the church’s “Big Breakfast” fund-raising efforts for Christian Aid Week.

Good Friday April 15: All Saints’ congregation joins sister church at Christ Church Parbold for an hour at the cross at 10.30am.

Saturday April 16: a family service around the fire at 6.30pm.

Participants will anticipate the joy of Easter with a fire basket, water and candles, plus hot cross buns.

Easter Sunday April 17: Holy Communion at 10.30am followed by Easter egg hunt in the churchyard for children.