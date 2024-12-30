Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan church threw open its doors on Christmas Day to provide a free lunch.

For the second year in a row, St James’ with St Thomas’ Church in Poolstock welcomed people who would have otherwise been on their own or found the festive period difficult.

The event brought together around 70 people in the church’s Faith Café, following the Christmas morning church service.

The Reverend Alison Brown with councillors and volunteers at the Christmas Day lunch

Diners were treated to a lunch of turkey, ham, pigs in blankets, stuffing, roast potatoes, mashed potatoes and vegetables.

For dessert, Christmas pudding, tiramisu cheesecake and mince pies were on offer, followed by tea, coffee and chocolates.

While the event was for those with a booking only, there were also several walk-ins who had heard about the meal and were in need. The church’s team of volunteers made them welcome, gave them a meal and looked after them throughout the afternoon.

The Christmas Day lunch was made possible by donations from Neighbourly, as well as Douglas Ward councillors using Brighter Borough funding allocated by Wigan Council.

Around 70 people enjoyed a free Christmas Day lunch

Coun Pat Draper said: “A huge thank you to all the Faith Café volunteers for organising this dinner. You made it a magical day for so many people.

“I have been attending the church since 2019 when I first held my councillor’s surgery here. In that time, I have seen the immense amount of work that Reverend Alison Brown and the volunteers – Jo, David, Tracy, Dennis, Emma and others – do for parishioners and the wider community.

“All the food was delicious, there was great company and we had a good time celebrating the festivities. We are so pleased to have been able to help spread some festive cheer and hopefully will be able to assist again next year.”

The Rev Alison Brown said: “What a wonderful day it was, being able to bless our community with a free Christmas lunch and presents all round.

“Thank you to the councillors for their funding, thank you to my marvellous team who worked so hard behind the scenes and a massive thank you to those who came and ate with us. Blessed beyond measure.”