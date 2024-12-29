Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan man aiming to backpack all the way to the Philippines is looking forward to resuming his challenge in the new year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Woodward left his home in Newtown in September with the goal of walking to Wigan in the Philippines.

He had struggled with his mental health and hoped the trek would raise money and awareness for men’s suicide prevention charity Andy’s Man Club, which supported him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Woodward does the Andy's Man Club hand gesture outside the Coliseum in Rome

But Chris announced on his Coal Pit to Coconut Facebook page on November 15 – 60 days after setting off – that he would have to return to the UK following the death of his uncle.

In a video filmed at Dalaman Airport in Turkey, he said he would continue his walk “as soon as possible” but that it might take several weeks to resolve matters.

He has now posted another update revealing he will stay in Wigan for the festive period, before returning to Turkey in the new year.

Chris, 41, said: “I have got a flight booked for January 13. I’ll have more updates for you soon, I have just got to sort some more stuff out first before I release further information and then we’ll be on our way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thanks for sticking with me. Sorry for not uploading for a while.”

In the initial eight weeks of his journey, Chris travelled through England, France, Switzerland, Italy, Vatican City, Greece, Greek islands and Turkey.

He visited major landmarks including the Eiffel Tower, Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Coliseum and the Acropolis.

Chris was targeted by a thief in Geneva, Switzerland, who stole cash and clothes. While he considered ending his trip there, he was determined to keep going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will have passed through 21 countries when he reaches Wigan in the Philippines, travelling on foot, hitchhiking and using public transport, only resorting to air travel if there is no other option.

Chris wanted to do something to support Andy’s Man Club after receiving help during his own mental health struggles and has received a jacket from the charity to wear when he resumes his walk.

Donate to his fund-raising appeal at www.gofundme.com/f/backpacking-from-wigan-england-to-wigan-philippines.