Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A poignant church service has been held in Wigan to mark 80 years since VE Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The garden surrounding the cenotaph at Wigan Parish Church was filled with veterans, families, civic leaders, and residents as they gathered to honour those who served and sacrificed during World War Two.

The service featured wartime readings, and prayers for peace led by Rev Stan Higginson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his address, the rector spoke of the bravery and resilience of those who lived through the war.

People gathered around the cenotaph for the service

He said: “Today we give thanks to the valour and bravery of soldiers, sailors, airmen, mine, steel, rail and textile workers and many other civilians.”

The church's participation in the VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations was part of a broader national initiative.

Churches across England were encouraged to hold services, ring bells, and engage in acts of commemoration and prayer to honour the sacrifices of the past and to pray for lasting peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wreaths were laid around the cenotaph

To honour fallen soldiers the Last Post was played as flag bearers lowered their standards before a minutes silence was observed.

A number of wreaths were also laid by representatives from Wigan Council including deputy mayor Coun Jenny Bullen as well as local MPs and various branches of the armed forces.

One wreath read: “May their sacrifice calm our fears, bring justice to all peoples and establish harmony among nations.”

Congregants also joined together in prayer to ask that the lessons of the past are not forgotten, and to hope for world without prejudice and war

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Armed Forces Community Hub

For many in attendance, the service was not just about history, but a call to remember the cost of war and the value of peace.

One veteran said: “Today’s celebrations have been very touching, I can’t begin to explain how wonderful it is to see people still honouring the end of World War Two 80 years on.

"It is important that the younger generations understand what VE Day means.

"It helped shape my life as I know it now.

A veteran salutes the cenotaph after laying a wreath

"Coming together like this keeps those memories alive

"These events are a way for us to honour not just the end of the war but to honour the families and communities that stood by those on the frontline.”