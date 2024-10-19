Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Never mind Harris or Trump: Aspull has its very own President!

The One House Community Centre rolled out the red carpet for this year’s President of Wigan Rotary Club, Robert Bates.

He lived in Aspull for many years and is a good friend of Coun Chris Ready who was among those to greet him at the hub.

Mr Bates said: “Aspull was our home for approximately 19 years with strong connections to both the church and Aspull Church School

President of Wigan Rotary Clu, Robert Bates, (centre front) on his visit to the One House Community Centre in Aspull

"School governor at the school for 10 years also a number of years as chair and treasurer of the friends of Aspull Church School, it was very humbling to get this special invitation from Chris to see this incredible place.”

Coun Ready said:

“We’ve been friends with Robert and his family for nearly 40 years.

"Becoming President is a great honour for Robert and the work the Rotary Club do is amazing.

"Whenever there’s an event, they are on hand to help and it’s what makes Wigan so special - another example of the community at its best.”

Nigel Dean, secretary of The One House, said “It’s a real honour to host Robert to The One House and to sample our now world famous breakfast.”