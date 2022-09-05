Wigan community choir takes on ambitious fund-raising campaign
A community choir based in Wigan has set an ambitious target to raise £10,000 for local charities before the end of the year.
Local Vocals, based in Orrell, Standish and Leyland, was founded by Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts graduate Laura Bennett last year and has so far raised more than £6,000 for a number of good causes.
The money already collected has been donated to Wigan and Leigh Hospice, Derian House children’s hospice, Wigan Stars, North West Blood Bikes and St Catherine’s Hospice.
Members of the choir have now set their sights on reaching their £10,000 target with support from local communities.
Their fund-raising efforts have included releasing recordings of their live performances online.
The choir, which has grown to around 200 people, has been busy performing throughout the summer and is available for bookings in return for a donation to charity.
Contact [email protected] for further information about the choir.