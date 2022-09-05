News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan community choir takes on ambitious fund-raising campaign

A community choir based in Wigan has set an ambitious target to raise £10,000 for local charities before the end of the year.

By Holly Pritchard
Monday, 5th September 2022, 3:45 pm

Local Vocals, based in Orrell, Standish and Leyland, was founded by Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts graduate Laura Bennett last year and has so far raised more than £6,000 for a number of good causes.

Read More

Read More
Wigan mini reporters interview popular children’s authors

The money already collected has been donated to Wigan and Leigh Hospice, Derian House children’s hospice, Wigan Stars, North West Blood Bikes and St Catherine’s Hospice.

Local Vocals Choir.

Most Popular

Members of the choir have now set their sights on reaching their £10,000 target with support from local communities.

Their fund-raising efforts have included releasing recordings of their live performances online.

The choir, which has grown to around 200 people, has been busy performing throughout the summer and is available for bookings in return for a donation to charity.

Contact [email protected] for further information about the choir.

Local Vocals Choir.
Local Vocals Choir.
WiganLeylandStandishOrrell