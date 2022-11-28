Wigan Community Choir tunes up for its Christmas concert
Let There Be Joy is the title of Wigan Community Choir’s festive concert which it is holding next month.
By Charles Graham
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
28th Nov 2022, 9:59am
And they will be hoping to bring some joy to the borough’s homeless as proceeds from the event will be donated to The Brick charity which cares for the neediest.
The concert takes place at St Michael’s CE Church on Duke Street, Swinley, at 7.30pm on Wednesday December 7.
Admission is £7 and £5 (concessions) and there will be a Christmas hamper raffle.
The programme promises man seasonal favourites.