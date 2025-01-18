Wigan community comes together for project to brighten up industrialised area

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
One of Wigan’s most industrialised areas is being transformed into a river of colour thanks to a real team effort.

A group of residents are working with Wigan Council and local businesses to improve Enfield Street in Pemberton.

Pemberton Green Spaces, which is part of Pemberton Community Association, recently received a £4,700 grant from the Greater Manchester Environmental Fund for their project, which is named From Coal to Colour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They will plant pollinating flowers, shade-giving trees and attractive shrubs along the street.

Councillors and volunteers on Enfield Street, Pemberton for the From Coal to Colour projectCouncillors and volunteers on Enfield Street, Pemberton for the From Coal to Colour project
Councillors and volunteers on Enfield Street, Pemberton for the From Coal to Colour project
Read More
New HIV cases hit record high in Wigan

Working with volunteers within the local community, the venture identifies local public spaces to improve.

Organiser Angela Colquitt said: “Many ex-mining districts in Wigan have little in the way of pollinating plants and green spaces, both of which improve happiness, reduce littering and raise the general quality of life.

"By bringing local people together through community planting and other activities, they are helping improve their local areas for themselves, kids, grandkids, pets and more.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hard at work on Enfield Street, PembertonHard at work on Enfield Street, Pemberton
Hard at work on Enfield Street, Pemberton

People are being encouraged to get involved with the project and help to brighten up Enfield Street.

The group runs regular sessions for residents to join in, with opportunities to learn more about horticulture and planting, as well as getting involved in arts, crafts and community bonding.

Douglas ward councillor Pat Draper said: “The last sessions have been really well received. We’ve been planting spring bulbs and the kids have been decorating plant markers with their names and colourful characters. There was tea, coffee and plenty of chatting – everyone had a great time.”

The ward councillors have supported the project since its inception and plan to continue helping and supporting it in the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Brightening up Enfield StreetBrightening up Enfield Street
Brightening up Enfield Street

The next sessions are being held on Sunday, January 26 and Sunday, February 15, from 2pm to 4pm. Anyone wishing to take part should meet at the car park opposite ProCare, on Enfield Street.

With sessions running throughout 2025, Pemberton Green Spaces is always looking for local residents to help organise or get involved.

The sessions last for around two hours, are free and refreshments are available.

Anyone interested in getting involved can find out more on the group’s Facebook page, by calling Dave Arrowsmith on 07305 978989 or emailing [email protected].

Related topics:WiganWigan CouncilPat Draper

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice