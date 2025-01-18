Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Wigan’s most industrialised areas is being transformed into a river of colour thanks to a real team effort.

A group of residents are working with Wigan Council and local businesses to improve Enfield Street in Pemberton.

Pemberton Green Spaces, which is part of Pemberton Community Association, recently received a £4,700 grant from the Greater Manchester Environmental Fund for their project, which is named From Coal to Colour.

They will plant pollinating flowers, shade-giving trees and attractive shrubs along the street.

Councillors and volunteers on Enfield Street, Pemberton for the From Coal to Colour project

Working with volunteers within the local community, the venture identifies local public spaces to improve.

Organiser Angela Colquitt said: “Many ex-mining districts in Wigan have little in the way of pollinating plants and green spaces, both of which improve happiness, reduce littering and raise the general quality of life.

"By bringing local people together through community planting and other activities, they are helping improve their local areas for themselves, kids, grandkids, pets and more.”

Hard at work on Enfield Street, Pemberton

People are being encouraged to get involved with the project and help to brighten up Enfield Street.

The group runs regular sessions for residents to join in, with opportunities to learn more about horticulture and planting, as well as getting involved in arts, crafts and community bonding.

Douglas ward councillor Pat Draper said: “The last sessions have been really well received. We’ve been planting spring bulbs and the kids have been decorating plant markers with their names and colourful characters. There was tea, coffee and plenty of chatting – everyone had a great time.”

The ward councillors have supported the project since its inception and plan to continue helping and supporting it in the future.

Brightening up Enfield Street

The next sessions are being held on Sunday, January 26 and Sunday, February 15, from 2pm to 4pm. Anyone wishing to take part should meet at the car park opposite ProCare, on Enfield Street.

With sessions running throughout 2025, Pemberton Green Spaces is always looking for local residents to help organise or get involved.

The sessions last for around two hours, are free and refreshments are available.

Anyone interested in getting involved can find out more on the group’s Facebook page, by calling Dave Arrowsmith on 07305 978989 or emailing [email protected].