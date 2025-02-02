Wigan community fund re-opens to support ambitions for the borough

By Sian Jones
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
The latest round of a funding scheme designed to boost Wigan’s community sector is now open for applications.

Organisations in the borough are now invited to bid for up to £2,000 each from the Wigan Council backed fund, to help them make a difference in local areas.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities at Wigan Council, said: “We are incredibly pleased to announce the next round of our Supporting Communities Fund.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Last year we launched our Progress with Unity plan, which aims to create fair opportunities across the borough, tackle inequalities, and help our neighbourhoods to flourish, so we’re particularly looking for ideas that will help improve wellbeing, reduce loneliness, and bring communities together.”

The Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux, with members of Wigan Council's Cabinet.placeholder image
The Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux, with members of Wigan Council's Cabinet.
placeholder image
Read More
Wigan in 1962: 14 photos of people, places and events 63 years ago

The last two rounds of the Supporting Communities Fund have supported 123 local projects with a total of £104,368.79 of grant funding to 123 projects aiming to improve community wellbeing by reducing loneliness, developing as well as promoting community cohesion, building on community spirit and bringing communities together

Coun. Ready added: “We know our community organisations are the lifeblood of our borough, giving so much to their local areas.

“They are working with local people every day and so often come up with ideas that they know will really make a difference.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This fund can help community groups to put those ideas into practice and I hope anyone who is interested will take some time to find out more and apply.”

For more information and to apply, go to Wigan Council’s website: Supporting Communities Fund

Related topics:Chris ReadyWiganWigan Council
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice