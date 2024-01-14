News you can trust since 1853
Wigan community garden contains memorial sapling grown from a Nazi death camp conker

Victims of the Nazi genocide are being remembered in a Wigan public space with a sapling grown from a conker brought back from the Auschwitz concentration camp.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
The horse-chestnut was planted in the community garden on Harvey Lane, Golborne, in 2020 and is coming on well as the borough prepares to mark Holocaust Memorial Day which falls on January 27.

A carved inscription accompanies the tree, explaining its tragic origins.

Jed Higson, one of the community gardeners at Harvey Lane, Golborne, with the saplingJed Higson, one of the community gardeners at Harvey Lane, Golborne, with the sapling
Jed Higson, one of the community gardeners at Harvey Lane, Golborne, with the sapling
Jean Hensey-Reynard, who spearheads the organisation of Holocaust Memorial Day, says the cultivation of the sapling is particularly appropriate this year because there is a focus during the 2024 commemorations on “growing memorials.”

A list of 16 plants with symobilc meanings has been published by the Royal Horticultural Society which it has suggested schools and individuals could plant for the day.

They include purple hyacinths for sorrow, white tulips for honour and forgiveness, cornflower for hope and iris for determination.

Memorial Day ceremonies will be held in both Wigan and Leigh later this month.

