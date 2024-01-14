Victims of the Nazi genocide are being remembered in a Wigan public space with a sapling grown from a conker brought back from the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The horse-chestnut was planted in the community garden on Harvey Lane, Golborne, in 2020 and is coming on well as the borough prepares to mark Holocaust Memorial Day which falls on January 27.

A carved inscription accompanies the tree, explaining its tragic origins.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jed Higson, one of the community gardeners at Harvey Lane, Golborne, with the sapling

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean Hensey-Reynard, who spearheads the organisation of Holocaust Memorial Day, says the cultivation of the sapling is particularly appropriate this year because there is a focus during the 2024 commemorations on “growing memorials.”

A list of 16 plants with symobilc meanings has been published by the Royal Horticultural Society which it has suggested schools and individuals could plant for the day.

They include purple hyacinths for sorrow, white tulips for honour and forgiveness, cornflower for hope and iris for determination.