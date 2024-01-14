Wigan community garden contains memorial sapling grown from a Nazi death camp conker
The horse-chestnut was planted in the community garden on Harvey Lane, Golborne, in 2020 and is coming on well as the borough prepares to mark Holocaust Memorial Day which falls on January 27.
A carved inscription accompanies the tree, explaining its tragic origins.
Jean Hensey-Reynard, who spearheads the organisation of Holocaust Memorial Day, says the cultivation of the sapling is particularly appropriate this year because there is a focus during the 2024 commemorations on “growing memorials.”
A list of 16 plants with symobilc meanings has been published by the Royal Horticultural Society which it has suggested schools and individuals could plant for the day.
They include purple hyacinths for sorrow, white tulips for honour and forgiveness, cornflower for hope and iris for determination.