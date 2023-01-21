Wigan community group is still making a difference after more than 20 years

Aspull New Springs Forum was created by a team of councillors to improve the area and boost projects.

It has since grown to include Whelley and is now called the Forum of Aspull Whelley New Springs (FAWNS).

Committee members from FAWNS enjoy a hot drink after singing Christmas carols

But its founders – Coun Chris Ready, Coun Ron Conway and Philip Livesey – are still heavily involved as chairman, vice-chairman and secretary.

And those original ideals remain the same as the group’s work continues in 2023.

Recent projects have included cutting back overgrown vegetation and picking up litter on the Whelley loop line and singing carols around Christmas trees.

Coun Ready said: “We have had various members over the years who have all made a real difference, with the present committee having been in place for the past decade.

"The work the forum puts in is simply amazing.

"We meet every month to discuss issues and organise events, such as the highly successful Carols around the Christmas Trees we have just enjoyed. Colin Holland leads on the environment issues, keeping our green spaces for generations to come.

"It's a friendly group whose aim is to make our area and communities better.

"All three ward councillors would like to say a big thanks to all members of the community that have been willing to become involved.”

