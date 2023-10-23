Wigan community group launches fund-raiser for a bench to tackle loneliness and boost mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People in Orrell want to prove it is good to talk by having a “happy to chat” bench, where conversations can be started between strangers.

These benches have been appearing all over the UK after Allison Owen-Jones spotted an elderly man sitting on a bench for around 40 minutes in Cardiff.

She had the simple idea of signposting that particular benches could be used by people wanting to talk as a way of tackling loneliness and to help their mental health.

Brighter Better Orrell hope to get a happy to chat bench installed in the area

Money for the bench is being raised by Brighter Better Orrell, a group dedicated to creating a brighter, cleaner and safer community, with the campaign launched on World Mental Health Day.

The appeal target is £500 and it has already passed the halfway point.

As well as providing somewhere for people to talk, members of the group plan to have information at the bench where residents can get further support if they are struggling.

Orrell resident Georgia Gibson, who launched the fund-raising appeal, said: “I believe it’s important as it will be a great enabler for conversation and social contact with others. Hopefully helping to combat loneliness and social isolation in the area.

“On the bench, we will also have a QR code which can be scanned to access contact details for well-being and mental health support available within Wigan and on a national level such as Samaritans, Mind and Papyrus.”